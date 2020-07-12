1/1
S. Richard Smola
S. Richard Smola, age 84, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Richard was the beloved husband of Donna, nee Bongiorno, for 62 wonderful years; loving father of Ann M. (John) Jandrists, Michael R. (Ann) and Joseph A. Smola; dearest son of the late Lottie and Stanley Smola; cherished grandfather of Mallory and Bryan Jandrists, Samantha Smola, LeighAnn and Kevin Jandrists, Alex, Lukas, Abby and Bailey Smola and the late Corinne Jandrists; dear brother of Carol (Jack) Fahey and Janice (the late Bob) Procanin and brother in-law of Cathy (Frank) Giunta. He was a fond uncle, cousin and great uncle of many. Richard was an active parishioner, usher and auxiliary minister at Immaculate Conception Parish in Chicago, Vice President of the White Cap Little League for over 20 years, a (mostly) proud Bears season ticket holder for 49 years and a devout Cubs fan. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Rainbow Hospice Ark or a cancer charity of your choice would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, July 14, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
