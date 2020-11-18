S. Sol Flores, DDS, DMD, died November 15, 2020 from Covid-19 complications. Dr. Flores was finishing his junior year in dental school when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. As a reservist in the Philippine Commonwealth Army, he was called to active duty and served in the US Armed Forces of the Far East until the fall of the Philippines in April 1942. He was a survivor of the Bataan Death March. On his release from a POW camp, he resumed his dental studies at Centro Escolar University in Manila-his graduation ceremony was accompanied by the sound of bombing during the liberation of the Philippines in 1944.
After his army discharge, he came to the University of Illinois Medical Center in 1946 for advanced training in Prosthodontics. In 1948 he was invited to join the faculty of the College of Dentistry, the first Filipino ever appointed to the faculty. Though he could train American dentists, he himself could not practice dentistry due to restrictions on foreign dental graduates. At the decree of the dean of the college, he joined the senior dental class for coursework leading to graduation in 1958 with an American degree while simultaneously fulfilling his faculty duties.
Dr. Flores remained on the full-time faculty of the UI College of Dentistry for 42 years, the last 19 as Professor and Director of the Combined Program in Advanced Prosthodontics where he mentored many post-graduate students who went on to become leaders in dental education both in the US and abroad. After retirement, he continued as a once-a-week volunteer faculty member through 2019.
His many distinctions and honors include President of the UIC Dental Alumni Association, the Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental honor society, and the Midwest Academy of Prosthodontics. He was a consultant and examiner for the specialty of Prosthodontics for the Illinois State Department of Professional Regulation for 20 years. As Chairman of the Continuing Education Committee of the Academy of General Dentistry, he formulated the requirements for Fellowship and Mastership of the Academy. He was honored by the American College of Dentists on his 50th year of membership. He earned the University of Illinois Alumni Loyalty Award in 1968; nearly 50 years later, he was awarded the 2016 Distinguished Dental Alumnus Award from the UIC Dental Alumni Association.
He was born in 1922 in the town of Cabugao, Ilocos Sur in the Philippines, one of 6 siblings. His father was a Protestant minister in a predominately Roman Catholic country, and his influence on his son was evident in Dr. Flores's strong Christian faith, upright character and formal speaking style. Dr. Flores remained loyal to his birthplace, visiting family annually, and contributing teaching prizes and modern facilities to his former high school. In 2014, he built a dental clinic dedicated to indigent care for Cabugao, for which he received a civic commendation.
He volunteered at and ran the dental clinic of the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago for over 50 years, receiving the Mission's Beacon of Hope Award. He also helped organize dental student volunteers from the College to work at the clinic.
He loved his family, teaching, and golf. Many will remember the generosity with which he shared his wisdom, knowledge and resources.
His wife of 61 years, Cecilia Tolentino Flores, predeceased him in 2012. He is survived by his daughter Nona, son Sam Jr., granddaughters Miranda, Molly, and Madison, and sisters Phoebe and Penelopon. He was the beloved patriarch to a large extended family of nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren. Family Christmas rituals always included his lecture on the importance of education prior to his presentation of Christmas envelops of college money to every child under college age. While many in the family provided him with support and comfort, we would like to recognize his niece Galilee Flores (MacGlee) and his longtime caregiver Regina Urbina for their special care of his health and well-being.
Funeral services are private. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations honoring Dr. Flores may be made in support of the Dr. S. Sol Flores and Mrs. Cecilia T. Flores Clinical Prosthodontics Laboratory fund. Donations should be made to the Univ. of Illinois Fdtn/Flores Lab and directed to M. J. Valentino, Assoc. Dean for Advancement, UIC College of Dentistry (m/c 621), 801 S. Paulina St., Chicago, IL 60612-7211.
