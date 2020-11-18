Dr. Flores was my father’s dentist for 50 years until his death.... they were three years apart! Your father was a true patriot and a wonderful dentist!! He was an even better human being... will miss the all year round Xmas lights and photos in the office . The doctor has left an incredible legacy!! A true hero❤❤❤❤Our deepest sympathies to the entire family: Linda EHRENREICH



