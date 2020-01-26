Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Sabina Helen Roberts


1916 - 2020
Sabina Helen Roberts Obituary
Sabina Helen Roberts (nee Keane), 103, of Huntley, Illinois passed away peacefully at Heritage Woods in Huntley. "Biney", as she was known to family and friends, was born on June 20, 1916 on the East Side of Chicago. There she attended St Francis DeSales School, married, and raised her 5 children while living near most of her extended family. Nothing made Biney happier than sharing stories, playing cards and laughing with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roberts, her daughters Kay Banaszak, Roseann Roberts, and Jeri Dassie, her son Pat Roberts, her son-in-law Jack Dieterle, as well as her parents and siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Dieterle, her grandchildren Mike (Elaine) Banaszak, Mark (Mary) Banaszak, John (Debbie) Banaszak, Greg (Cheryl) Dieterle, Bob (Sandee Lindorfer) Dieterle, Jim (Carol) Dieterle, and Kathie (Tom) Stanek, 14 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00am until the time of the 10:00am Funeral Mass, all at St. Mary Catholic Church -10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Biney's name. For further information please call DeFiore Funeral Home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
