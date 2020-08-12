1/
Sabina T. Walczak
Sabina T. Walczak, age 83, devoted daughter of the late Staley & Mary Walczak; dearest sister of the late Theresa (the late Herbert) Schmalz; cherished aunt of Deborah (Robert) Hillyard, David Schmalz and Michael Schmalz; dear great-aunt of Robert H. Hillyard; Sabina was a dedicated Lab Technician at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital in Hammond, IN and previously was a Underwriter with O'Malley and McKay Insurance and other Insurance agencies. Visitation Thursday 4-8 P.M. Phase 4 Covid 19 regulations, visitors must wear masks when attending visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Food for the Poor 6401 Lyons Rd. Coconut Creek, FL 33073 in Sabina's memory would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
14
Funeral
09:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
