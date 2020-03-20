|
|
Sadell Tobin, nee Halsinger, beloved wife of the late George Tobin and the late Morris Alfassa; loving mother of Deborah Alfassa, Zachary Tobin (Niels van Dantzig), Andrew Tobin (Gary Haut) and the late Joel Alfassa. Graveside service Monday 1PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive #800, Northbrook, IL 60062, [email protected] or PAWS Chicago, 1933 N. Marcey Street, Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020