Safa Mediha Suleyman, age 99 "plus," of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of the late Cemal Suleyman. Loving mother of Niyazi "Nick" John Suleyman, USAF and the late Enver James Suleyman, USMC. Cherished Grandma Safa to James Suleyman, Karen Suleyman, Gerald F. (Julia) Wilkison Jr., and John P. (Katy Gunty) Wilkison. Devoted great grandma to Briana, Katie, Nicolette, Isabelle, and Sophia. Preceded in death by her parents Kamel and Hikmet Sinno. Dear friend of many and loved by all who knew her. Safa was a treasured member of the Turkish community and most recently honored as a founding member of the Turkish American Cultural Alliance or TACA. Due to the healthcare crisis, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to share condolences on Safa's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020