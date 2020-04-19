Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Safa Suleyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Safa Suleyman


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Safa Suleyman Obituary
Safa Mediha Suleyman, age 99 "plus," of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of the late Cemal Suleyman. Loving mother of Niyazi "Nick" John Suleyman, USAF and the late Enver James Suleyman, USMC. Cherished Grandma Safa to James Suleyman, Karen Suleyman, Gerald F. (Julia) Wilkison Jr., and John P. (Katy Gunty) Wilkison. Devoted great grandma to Briana, Katie, Nicolette, Isabelle, and Sophia. Preceded in death by her parents Kamel and Hikmet Sinno. Dear friend of many and loved by all who knew her. Safa was a treasured member of the Turkish community and most recently honored as a founding member of the Turkish American Cultural Alliance or TACA. Due to the healthcare crisis, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to share condolences on Safa's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Safa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now