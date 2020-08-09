Sakiko Okuda, 96, of Chicago, passed away August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Y. Okuda; loving mother of Ted Okuda and the late Scott Y. Okuda; dear mother-in-law of Belinda Okuda; cherished grandmother of Christopher S. Okuda and Cheryl (Jason Navoa) Okuda. Sakiko was interned in the Tule Lake camp during WWII. Memorial visitation Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm with a memorial service at 2pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
