SALLIE A. NEWTON, (nee Breese); beloved wife of the late Larry G. Newton; loving mother of Curtis, Stanton (Julie), Larry James Newton & Ellen (Vollie) Pearson; dearest grandmother of Chrisa (Aaron) Carey, Angelia (Will) Knott, Rosa (Jason) Kintner, Antonio( Katelyn) Mendoza & Samantha (David) Turley; dear great-grandmother of Isabella, Hunter, Arreyanna & Phoenix Mendoza; Steven, Greysen, Anderson & Willow Carey; Lily Kintner; cherished daughter of the late Virginia (nee Fidler) & late Edward Breese; fond sister of Edward (Cynthia) Breese; also nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Service 6 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Murphy-Sedgwick Memorial Home, Canton, IL. Interment White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Former President of the Archer Heights Credit Union & Member of the Eastern Star. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
