Sally A. Melone (nee. McAllister) beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Jessica (Mark) Cogley, Kathryn (Bill) Gaston, Peter, Mary (Kurt) Fischer, Ralph (Sue), Matthew (Patty) and Georgia Sharp. Proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Virginia (Mike) Shell, David (Norma) and Ben (Carolyn) McAllister. Funeral Services Thursday 10:15 am from the The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave. to Saint Bartholomew Church 11:00 am mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 pm info 773-545-1320
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.