Sally A. Melone (nee. McAllister) beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Jessica (Mark) Cogley, Kathryn (Bill) Gaston, Peter, Mary (Kurt) Fischer, Ralph (Sue), Matthew (Patty) and Georgia Sharp. Proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Virginia (Mike) Shell, David (Norma) and Ben (Carolyn) McAllister. Funeral Services Thursday 10:15 am from the The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave. to Saint Bartholomew Church 11:00 am mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 pm info 773-545-1320


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Jaeger Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral service
10:15 AM
Jaeger Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Bartholomew Church
Funeral services provided by
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
