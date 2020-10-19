1/
Sally A. Moll
Sally A. Moll, nee Cienkus, age 84; beloved wife of the late Robert W. Moll; cherished mother of Lisa (the late Scott) Newling, William (Diane) Moll, John J. (the late Laura) Moll, and Robert E. Moll; cherished grandmother of Samantha (fiancé Tim Luther), Genevieve, Lydia, and Joseph Moll; dear sister of Barbara Ekberg, John (Carol) Cienkus, and the late Albert and David Cienkus. Sally was a lifelong resident of Westmont, IL and parishioner of St. Mary of Gostyn Parish. Visitation Wednesday, October 21st, 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Thursday, October 22nd, 9:45 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) to St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave. Downers Grove. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
OCT
22
Funeral
09:45 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
October 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
