Sally Ann (Zimmerman) Boroian
Boroian, Sally Ann (née Zimmerman)

It is with great sadness that the family of Sally Boroian announces her passing on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Sally will be lovingly remembered by her children, Susan (Scott) Moninger, Debra (Lloyd) Callaway, Michael (Dawn) and Pat (Bonnie), her ex-husband, Donald, her 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, and beloved cousins Jenny Lou Skul and Evelyn Felbinger.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alison (Ron) Reindl.

Born in Chicago, the daughter of Paul Zimmerman and Minnie Span, sister of Jean Lenz, Sally was a loving mother, a gifted singer and lively individual who was dedicated to her husband and most importantly the upbringing of her children. Her spirited nature and singular laughter were a source of joy and amusement to her friends and family. Empathic, artistic, creative and fun, she will be missed by those who knew her.

A Funeral Service for family with interment on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 will be held at the Assumption Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 19500 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Glenwood, IL 60425.

In lieu of flowers, those who would desire may make memorial donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville at a later date.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Funeral service
Assumption Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum
MAY
22
Interment
Assumption Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
