|
|
Sally Ann Scardina neé Giancola, passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nick P. Scardina. Loving mother of Anna Marie (Jim) O'Donnell and Phillip (Angeline) Scardina. Dearest grandmother of Andrea, Noelle, Sean, Liam, Julie, Nicole and Frank, adoring great-grandmother of Andrew, Dylan, Brandon, Adrian, Rocco, Quinn and Nolan. Visitation Thursday, January 23, 3-9pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60625. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy, January 24 at 11am. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery. For more information, please call 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020