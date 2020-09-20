1/1
Sally B. Callander
Acclaimed Lincoln Park Garden Designer Sally Callander passed away after a valiant and determined battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 78 years old. A true renaissance woman, Sally attended the University of Colorado at Boulder then began her business career at Velsicol Chemical in the early 60's in administration. She rose to become one of the company's first female marketing managers at a time when few women were given the opportunity. The company eventually was sold and became Sandoz where Sally retired in the mid 90's. Along the way, Sally perfected her culinary skills and owned a baking and catering business for which she was recognized in prominent magazines of the day such as Better Homes & Gardens. Her passion for excellence in her work and drive provided a bounty of numerous friends and colleagues around the country. Sally's true passion and life's work did not emerge until her middle 50's when she started Callander Garden Design and created stunning gardens all over the city from the Southside to the North Shore, with particular focus in her beloved Lincoln Park. Along with her team, she brought amazing joy to her clients and dedicated her life to her work up to final days. A native of Clinton, and Winnetka, IL she attended New Trier High School and is survived by her sisters, Clay Callander and Sean Callander McIntosh (Donald). Daughter of the late William and Laura Callander and sister of the late John Callander (Linda). Dear Aunt of Justin Donegan, William Callander, Rebecca Callander, Matthew Callander, Katryn McIntosh, Emily Marvullo, and nine great nieces and nephews. Her constant four-legged companion, Freddy and Chloe brought her great joy. In addition, Sally's family was also comprised of her numerous friends who loved her dearly. The Callander Family and Friends wish to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff of The Self-Help Home and Vitas Hospice for the love and caring they gave Sally through the final days of her journey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made in Sally's memory to PAWS Chicago at www.pawschicago.org.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
Sally was so many things, she was sassy, witty, funny, kind, genuine but most of all she was my friend for over 20 years. I will miss our monthly "girls dinner" where we would chat and laugh the night away.

I miss her so much already.

My condolences to her family and her friends.

She was so loved.
Linda Lang
Friend
September 19, 2020
Sally was a joy! I’ll always remember her generous spirit especially when she invited my mother and sister to dine with her at her home while they were visiting me. I had the pleasure of working with Sally at Velsicol when the corporate office was still on Ohio Street...wonderful memories!

My condolences to her family and friends. I know you’ll miss her her smile and laugh.
Si Ragsdale
Friend
