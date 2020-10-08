1/1
Sally Barton King
1931 - 2020
Sally Barton King, 89, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 in her home at The Admiral at the Lake.

Sally was born Sally Mae Barton on April 24th, 1931 in Youngstown, OH to Mary and James Barton. After high school, Sally attended college at Miami of Ohio in Oxford where she studied Art History. It is there she met Robert A. King and the two were married in September 1951. After college they moved to several mid-west locations including Grand Rapids, Michigan and Warsaw, Indiana and raised a family of 4 children.

After many busy years of commitment to raising her family, Sally embarked upon her own adventure and moved to Chicago.

She found great success and reward, working at Atlas Art Galleries where she was able to apply her knowledge and love of art. She found family within her co-workers and had a long career, retiring at age 80. Her courageous outgoing spirit and the pursuit of her passions continued to inspire her children and those who knew her well.

Sally was also very social. She loved the arts, theatre, architecture and music. She attended many symphonies, plays and museums. She had many good friends who found strength in her generous and caring nature. She was always available to talk and lend an ear. Her sense of humor was loved by all.

She spent as much time as she could with her children and their growing families. She is survived by her one sister, Mary Louise Berg of Buffalo, NY and her own four children Bob (Nicole) Jon (Karen), Cindy (Phil) and Jim (Kari) and her nine grandchildren, Alle, Charlotte, Gabi, Ben, Isabel, William, Carter, Lola and Levi.

The family will be having a private memorial service at 4th Presbyterian Church where Sally was a member and volunteered for many years. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the charity of your choice or www.altzheimers.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
cindy Blythe
Daughter
