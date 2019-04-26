|
Sally Ann Boudreau née Mazurski; beloved wife of Daniel; loving mother of Michael (Jessica), Steve (Franco), Kim (Tom) Sklena, Maureen (Matt) and Kevin (Richie); fond sister to Mary Pat and the late John; adored grandmother of Robert, Ashley, Sarah, Vincent, Declan, Hayden, Broden, Morgan, Mackenzie, Ethan and Logan; "second mom" to countless friends; cherished "Club sister" to The Immaculata gals. Sally was born in Chicago where she lived a beautiful and fulfilled life, spreading joy wherever she went. Visitation Sunday 3-8 PM and Monday 9:00 AM until time of prayer 10:30 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin). Mass 11 AM at St. Pascal Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary of Providence. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019