Sally Byrne Martin, 90, of Evanston, Illinois died peacefully on August 31, 2020; loving mother of Sean, Kieran (Lisa), Siobhan, Kael (Karen), Deirdre and Tadhg; dear Mimi of Meghan (Jordan) Gomez, Eavan and Mackenzie Wallner, Christopher, Michael, Ellie and Moira Kate Martin; fond sister of Molly (the late Thomas) Sikorski, Patrice (Robert) Williams, Emmet (Duke) (Kathie) Byrne, Lyn (Robert) Kern; and many nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her daughter Moira and son Kevin, sisters Bobbe and Judy, brother Thomas, and parents Emmet and Mary Byrne. Sally was a graduate of Trinity College and attended DePaul School of Law. She was a realtor in the Northshore for over 30 years. Avid reader and proud volunteer at the Evanston Public Library. Loyal parishioner of St Mary's Catholic Church in Evanston. Most of all she was a devoted mother, Mimi and the best big sister. Due to Covid-19 a memorial mass will take place when it is safe for family to travel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Evanston Public Library, 847-448-8653.





