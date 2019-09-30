|
|
Sally Catherine Culhane, of Wood Dale, passed away peacefully in her home on
September 15, 2019 at the age of 90. Sally was born in her beloved Chicago on August 27, 1929. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Sally Litter. She is survived by her children, Michael (Penny) Culhane and Hope (Hani) Rabi. She was also loved by six grandchildren, Christopher Culhane, Erin (Bryan) Strait, Patrick (Amy) Culhane, Michelle (Dominic) Gawrys, Sean (Jessica) Rabi, and Neil (Courtney) Rabi as well as six great- grandchildren, Rachel, Evelyn, Lucas, Kyle, Addison, and Austin, all of whom she adored. She had several very dear cousins as well as dear friends. Sally retired from many years of service at Sears Roebuck and spent her later years taking care of her mother, volunteering at her parish, and spending time with those she loved. She was a rare, truly kind soul who saw good in everyone she knew, was always there for anyone who needed her, and always lived her life as she believed the Lord would have wanted her to. She was the best Mom and Grandma that anyone could ever ask for. There will be a visitation at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church in Bensenville on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 9 am followed by a memorial mass at 10 am. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the March of Dimes or to a . A special Thank You to Residential Hospice for all of their care and attention. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019