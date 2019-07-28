|
Sally Chiordi nee: Ziccarelli; Beloved wife of the late Chester; Devoted mother of Julie (Peter) Cesaroni and Linda (Greg) Kelm; Adored sister of 7; Loving Nonna of Stephanie Cesaroni, Nicholas (Katelyn) and Steve Kelm; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd. to St. Walter Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019