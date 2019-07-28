Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Walter Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Chiordi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Chiordi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Chiordi Obituary
Sally Chiordi nee: Ziccarelli; Beloved wife of the late Chester; Devoted mother of Julie (Peter) Cesaroni and Linda (Greg) Kelm; Adored sister of 7; Loving Nonna of Stephanie Cesaroni, Nicholas (Katelyn) and Steve Kelm; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd. to St. Walter Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now