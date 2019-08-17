|
|
Sally was born Jan 8 1935 in Sharon PA. passed away Aug 3 in SCW AZ. Educated at Edinboro State Teachers College. As a teacher, Sally taught school in Mercer County PA., then in 1958 she became a UAL flight attendant stationed in Chicago where she met her loving husband of 60 years Dan. They lived in Arlington Hts ILL for 30 years where they raised four beautiful children, Peggy Kee(Mike), son Michael, Sandra Morrison(Tim), & Diane Duda. In 1994 Sally & Dan retired to Sun City West AZ Sally enjoyed making pottery, quilting & playing bridge.Sally is survived by her husband Dan, her four children, six grandchildren & five great-grandchildren
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 17, 2019