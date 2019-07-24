|
|
Sally Elizabeth Bauer, 92, passed on July 20, 2019 in St. Charles, IL. Born in Whiting, IN on October 21, 1926. Married Donald Bauer in 1946. Don and 2 sons, Ross and Brian, preceded her in death. Survived by daughter Ellen Sidwell and son Glen Bauer; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. A long time resident of Lombard, IL, Sally worked at the First Church of Lombard and was very active in Boy Scouting. She loved gardening, handcrafts, and cooking for her family. The family has planned a private family memorial gathering.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019