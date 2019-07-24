Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Elizabeth Bauer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Elizabeth Bauer Obituary
Sally Elizabeth Bauer, 92, passed on July 20, 2019 in St. Charles, IL. Born in Whiting, IN on October 21, 1926. Married Donald Bauer in 1946. Don and 2 sons, Ross and Brian, preceded her in death. Survived by daughter Ellen Sidwell and son Glen Bauer; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. A long time resident of Lombard, IL, Sally worked at the First Church of Lombard and was very active in Boy Scouting. She loved gardening, handcrafts, and cooking for her family. The family has planned a private family memorial gathering.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.