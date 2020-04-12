|
Sally Elizabeth Chavez (née Vandervoort), age 43 of Glenview, Illinois passed away on April 14, 2019 after battling a long-term illness. A private funeral with close friends and family was held, with Fr. Wayne Watts of St. Joseph Church presiding.
She was born to George and Mimi Vandervoort in Chicago, Illinois in 1975. She grew up in Wilmette, IL and went to New Trier High School and attended Johns Hopkins, Loyola University, and DePaul University. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology, and master's degrees in accounting and in social work. She earned her Certified Public Accounting degree in 2002. She worked for five years at the Boeing Company as an Internal Auditor. In 2001, she married Ariel Chavez, PA-C. Together they raised their lovely daughter Sophie who was born in 2016.
Sally loved animals and had several beloved pets including "Warmie," "Arnie," and "Belita." She was a long time volunteer for the Tree House Humane Society animal shelter in Chicago. She loved music, especially classical music and played the violin, viola, and piano. Sally was a frequent attendee of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Evanston Symphony Orchestra, and Ravinia. She enjoyed reading and needlepoint as a hobby and met with a weekly needlepoint club in Evanston. Cooking and trying new recipes to share with friends and family was something else she was quite fond of. She enjoyed skiing and travel. Indeed, Sally literally traveled around the world with visits to Asia, Europe, and Latin America.
In addition to her husband, daughter, and parents, she is survived by her brother Robert and her loving cousins, in-laws, and friends. She is buried beside her paternal grandparents in Lake Forest Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020