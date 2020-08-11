Loving daughter of the late Robert and Marian Foy; beloved sister of Judi (John) Vrablik, Margaret (Bill Giblin), and Donna (Tim) Kavanaugh; cherished aunt of Patrick and Mike Vrablik; Tim, Bridget, and Kevin Kavanaugh; dear companion of Al Bruce; loving niece, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; Mass pending; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, Sally's family would greatly appreciate all donations to Christmas Without Cancer, www.christmaswithoutcancer.org
; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com