Sally Heytow nee Prisant age 95. Beloved wife of the late Allan Heytow. Loving mother of the late Richard (Merle) Heytow and the late Robert (Karen) Heytow. Proud grandmother of Amy (Mark) Sack, Jeffrey (Farrah) Heytow and Amy Heytow. Cherished great grandmother of Jesse, Samantha and Matthew. Dear sister of the late Jack (the late Doris) Prisant. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any charity that benefits military families. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.