Awwww, Sally, we will miss you so much. All the wonderful Thanksgiving and holiday get togethers we’ve had. It was always so nice to talk to you, you always asked how I was doing and you really wanted me to answer truthfully. You were such a calm and loving spirit and the ICU was lucky to have you. I’m sorry for the pain you endured theses past years and through it you were very brave and non complaining and I admire you. Every single time I make gravy I say to myself, let me use the canned green bean juice like Sally did, you made the best gravy, not to be outdone by your macadamia torte. You and Ed encouraged your children to excel in their endeavors and be kind and loving souls, and they passed this on to their children. We know you had a strong faith and it helped you through many struggles. God bless your family at this time, and prayers for God to comfort everyone. We love you all.

Deb Long

