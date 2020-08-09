1/1
Sally Irene Peters
1939 - 2020
Sally Irene Peters passed away peacefully at her home in Homewood, IL on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 81 years old. She was born on July 14, 1939 to Mary Ellen and Harlan Schwob of Iowa City, IA. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward Frank Peters, her brothers John Schwob of Colorado and James Schwob of Massachusetts; her daughter Susan Peters of Oak Lawn, IL; her 4 sons Michael Peters and spouse Sandra of Naperville, IL, John Peters of Johns Island, SC, Steven Peters and spouse Lisa of Normal, IL and James Peters of Chicago, IL. She has 6 grandchildren: Michael, Joseph, Brian, Natalie, Matthew, and Elijah. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Dorothy Gasner of Minnesota. A Gentle and humble soul with a great sense of humor, a lifelong Cubs fan, a wonderful cook, and a devout Catholic with special fondness for Saint Padre Pio, she was a graduate of the St. Ambrose University of Nursing at Mercy Hospital in Davenport, IA in 1959. She practiced the profession of nursing for over 50 years and managed the Intensive Care Unit at Chicago's South Shore Hospital for nearly 40 years. Sally will be dearly missed. Funeral Service has been held. In Lieu of flowers, Donations to "Doctors Without Borders" donate.doctorswithourborders.org/medicalcare/donatenow. For additional information contact Tews-Ryan Funeral Home at 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Memories & Condolences

August 6, 2020
I remember approaching Sally as a brand new RN and asking her to let me work in her ICU. At that time only experienced nurses were allowed. She reluctantly gave me a chance and personally trained me. Through all my mishaps and mistakes she remained patient and supportive. Her guidance and knowledge has stayed with me all these years. You were simply the best.
Kim Bell
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Thanks for being such an awesome Aunt...you will always be in my heart
Family
August 6, 2020
Sally was a very nice person and good sense of humor. Prayers to her family
Friend
August 6, 2020
Sally was a beautiful woman inside and out. She will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to Ed and his family. God Bless you all.
Acquaintance
August 6, 2020
Sally Peters and my mother, Luella Schraffenberger, were nursing friends as they worked together for many years at South Shore Hospital in Chicago. I remember Sally as a lovely person and an exceptional ICU nurse. My sympathies to Sally's family and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.
Friend
August 6, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Ed and the family. May the Lord give you strength to get through these difficult times. Sally was my mentor and taught me how to be a good nurse. May she rest in peace.
Coworker
August 5, 2020
Awwww, Sally, we will miss you so much. All the wonderful Thanksgiving and holiday get togethers we’ve had. It was always so nice to talk to you, you always asked how I was doing and you really wanted me to answer truthfully. You were such a calm and loving spirit and the ICU was lucky to have you. I’m sorry for the pain you endured theses past years and through it you were very brave and non complaining and I admire you. Every single time I make gravy I say to myself, let me use the canned green bean juice like Sally did, you made the best gravy, not to be outdone by your macadamia torte. You and Ed encouraged your children to excel in their endeavors and be kind and loving souls, and they passed this on to their children. We know you had a strong faith and it helped you through many struggles. God bless your family at this time, and prayers for God to comfort everyone. We love you all.
Family
