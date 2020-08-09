Sally Irene Peters passed away peacefully at her home in Homewood, IL on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 81 years old. She was born on July 14, 1939 to Mary Ellen and Harlan Schwob of Iowa City, IA. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward Frank Peters, her brothers John Schwob of Colorado and James Schwob of Massachusetts; her daughter Susan Peters of Oak Lawn, IL; her 4 sons Michael Peters and spouse Sandra of Naperville, IL, John Peters of Johns Island, SC, Steven Peters and spouse Lisa of Normal, IL and James Peters of Chicago, IL. She has 6 grandchildren: Michael, Joseph, Brian, Natalie, Matthew, and Elijah. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Dorothy Gasner of Minnesota. A Gentle and humble soul with a great sense of humor, a lifelong Cubs fan, a wonderful cook, and a devout Catholic with special fondness for Saint Padre Pio, she was a graduate of the St. Ambrose University of Nursing at Mercy Hospital in Davenport, IA in 1959. She practiced the profession of nursing for over 50 years and managed the Intensive Care Unit at Chicago's South Shore Hospital for nearly 40 years. Sally will be dearly missed. Funeral Service has been held. In Lieu of flowers, Donations to "Doctors Without Borders
" donate.doctorswithourborders.org/medicalcare/donatenow. For additional information contact Tews-Ryan Funeral Home at 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com
