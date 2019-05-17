|
Sally J. Brunke nee Mika 87, passed away May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Brunke for 65 years. Loving mother of Richard (Laurie), Ralph (Julie), Nancy (Steve) Commare, Sally (Larry) Evanshank and Robert (Linda). Devoted grandmother of Richard (Kate), Jen, Monica (Jon), Laurie, David, Joseph (Kari), John (Julie), Audrey (Bruce), James (Jenny) Daniel (Carrie), Michael and Melissa. Loving great grandmother of Kaili, Hayden, Cyrus, Devin, Emma, Rylee, Alyssa, and Jack. Dear sister of Loretta Falkenthal, and the late Alice Cichowski, the late Joseph Mika, and Jerome Mika. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Central Baptist Village at 4747 N. Canfield, Norridge, IL 60706. Visitation Sunday May 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019