Sally Joan Buchanan

Sally Joan Buchanan Obituary
Sally Joan Buchanan nee Krueger, longtime resident of Glenview and Northbrook, passed away April 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Rodney O. Buchanan; beloved mother of Debra Ann (Robert) Stewart, Lisa Lynn (Robert) Greenberg, and Susan Elizabeth (Jason) Pietrucha; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Kathryn) Stewart, Alexandra (Ashton) Kirsch and Ryan Greenberg; proud great grandmother of Shay and Hudson Stewart; fond sister of the late Allan (Janet) Krueger. Services and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, (for Non Hodgkin Lymphoma) The University of Texas, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019
