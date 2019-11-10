|
|
Sally Montgomery Horn, age 80, a resident of Highland Park, IL, passed away October 27, 2019 and is no longer in pain. She was born October 29, 1938 in Lawrence, KS to the late Fred and late Tressie Montgomery. She graduated from Lawrence High School and the University of Kansas, where she was an Alpha Chi Omega. Shortly after she married Jesse Horn and embarked on the life of an US Army wife living in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Missouri, Germany and finally Illinois. Sally enjoyed gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles, Jayhawk basketball and was an active reader. She was a 50-year member of PEO. She is preceded in death by her husband Colonel Horn and sister Susan Morrison. Sally is survived by her brother Andrew Morrison, and sons John Horn, Fred Horn and Thomas Horn. A special thank you to the care givers at Highland Park Hospital. All services were held privately, and she was interred at the Fort Sheridan Cemetery. Any Memorials can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019