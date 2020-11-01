1/1
Sally P. Spachner
Sally P. Spachner, age 73, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Loving mother of Sherri (William) Roscoe, James and Derek. Cherished Nana of Kyle, David, Jake, Kacey, Brady, Mackinzie and Kennedy. Dear sister of Caesar (the late Bette Ann) Vitale and Theresa (Thomas) Wood. Sally is now at eternal rest with her parents Ben and Phyllis Vitale. Fond Aunt and a dear friend to many.

Memorial Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL - WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, November 5, starting with prayers at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to Immaculate Conception Church for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel - Director. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
NOV
5
Prayer Service
10:45 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
