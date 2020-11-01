Sally P. Spachner, age 73, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Loving mother of Sherri (William) Roscoe, James and Derek. Cherished Nana of Kyle, David, Jake, Kacey, Brady, Mackinzie and Kennedy. Dear sister of Caesar (the late Bette Ann) Vitale and Theresa (Thomas) Wood. Sally is now at eternal rest with her parents Ben and Phyllis Vitale. Fond Aunt and a dear friend to many.
Memorial Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL - WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, November 5, starting with prayers at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to Immaculate Conception Church for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel - Director. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com