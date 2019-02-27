Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
Sally Phillips
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Phillips Obituary
Sally Phillips, age 87. Dearest sister of Jim (the late Lorraine), Ernie (the late Maryann); Andy (Judy), the late Vickee (the late Kosta), the late Tulla (the late Constant) Piccionelli, the late George (the late Ann), the late Nick (the late Josie), the late Gus Phillips and the late John Phillips; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. We will miss her smile, her generosity, her stubbornness, her sassy and quick wit and candid unfiltered comments and her unique sheet folding methods. May your memory be eternal. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at noon at GL Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now