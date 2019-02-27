|
|
Sally Phillips, age 87. Dearest sister of Jim (the late Lorraine), Ernie (the late Maryann); Andy (Judy), the late Vickee (the late Kosta), the late Tulla (the late Constant) Piccionelli, the late George (the late Ann), the late Nick (the late Josie), the late Gus Phillips and the late John Phillips; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. We will miss her smile, her generosity, her stubbornness, her sassy and quick wit and candid unfiltered comments and her unique sheet folding methods. May your memory be eternal. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at noon at GL Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019