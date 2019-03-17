Sally Sadako Nishi, 96, of Chicago, passed away March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hiromu Nishi; dear sister of Jeanne Oki and the late George Nakashige, Masami Nakashige, Kazuo Nakashige, and Mary Kono; loving aunt of Kathleen (David) Boydston and Michael Kono; cherished great aunt of Michael (Nicole) Kono and Brandon Kono. Sally owned and operated a beauty salon for many years. Our family wishes to extend our sincere Thank You to all those who have had the honor and privilege of being a family and friend to Sally. She found the best in all of us and had the ability to make those around her smile when they needed it most. She will always be in our hearts and we know she is looking down on us from heaven. Honoring Sally's wishes, there will only be a graveside committal next to her loving husband Hiromu at Montrose Cemetery 5400 N. Pulaski Rd. on March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. Info:www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary