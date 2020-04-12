Home

Sally Sloan Raedle


1930 - 2020
Sally Sloan Raedle Obituary
Sally Sloan Raedle, of Evanston, IL, died peacefully on March 26, 2020, at the age of 89. Sally was born on June 25, 1930, and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1948. She then attended University of Illinois and Northwestern University, and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, graduating in 1952. Sally married Norman W. Raedle, also of Evanston, in 1953. Sally lived her entire life in Evanston, and was, to the end, a fantastic neighbor, loyal friend, and unbeatable mother. She is survived by her seven children: Mark (Missy), Lissa (Dave Roberts), Sara (Bob Brenner), Ellen (Wil Davis), Kurt (Cindy), Jeff, and Laura (Tom Beckley) and her 19 grandchildren, and instilled a love of homemade Chex mix in all. No service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's name to the Evanston Public Library (1703 Orrington Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 OR https://www.epl.org/connect/support/tribute-gifts/)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
