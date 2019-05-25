Sally Stovall, age 70, of Oak Park, IL, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 unexpectedly of a massive stroke. A life well used; she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, creator of communities, a real-life role model for living out values, helping mother earth, and connecting others to what really matters. She was born on April 16, 1949 in Eunice, Louisiana to Reverend James L. and Alice Stovall. She grew up in South Louisiana, graduated from college at SMU, and later earned her Master's degree from Loyola University, Chicago. She spent time impacting lives in Taiwan, Malaysia, Argentina, and several places across the US, before setting down roots in Oak Park in 2002. Sally's passion was the work she did to make the world a better place for future generations. After her retirement from Illinois Action for Children, she was the founding force behind Green Community Connections, which later gave birth to the One Earth Film Festival. She was committed to building resiliency for our planet and its people. Sally is survived by her loving partner Richard "Dick" Alton, her sister Carol (Pete) Broussard, her children Lee (Britt) Emerick and Teresa (Jeff) Madsen, her grandchildren Finn and Rory Madsen, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. James L. and Alice Stovall, and two of her siblings, Mary Alice Ballard and James "Jim" Stovall. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church (405 S. Euclid Ave. Oak Park, IL 60302) at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's honor to Euclid Avenue UMC or to Green Community Connections (www.greencommunityconnections.org - click Support, then Remember Sally Stovall). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 25 to May 26, 2019