(nee Boyle), 87, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was the loving spouse for 65 years to the late John J. McLaughlin; Loving mother to Terrence (Patricia) of Tennessee, the late Susan, Kathleen (Tim) Ryan of Libertyville, Maureen (the late Terrence) Doherty, Kevin (Andy) of Deerfield, Marybeth (Kevin) of Flemington, NJ, Brian (Kelly), Patricia (Jesse) Pleuss of Park Ridge; Proud Nana of Sheila (Richard) Metzner, Sean (Audrey), Brendan (Meghan Rose), and Kevin McLaughlin; John, Susan, Eileen and Tim Ryan; Liam (Meeghan), Sean, Bridget, Patrick and the late Ryan Doherty; Rosamond, Quinn and Dillon McLaughlin; Ian and Sarah Walsh; Kyle, Jack and Trevor McLaughlin; Declan and Maizie Pleuss; Great-Grandmother to Mackenzie, Liam Ryan and Connor Doherty; Delaney Metzner and Aliyah McLaughlin; Aunt to a multitude of Boyle and McLaughlin nieces and nephews; Dear daughter of the late Bridie (Crosskeys, Co. Cavan) and Michael Boyle (Arranmore Island, Co. Donegal) , and survived by her siblings Rosaleen Dillon, Phil Boyle, Susan McGrath and Danny Boyle. Sally was a member of St. Cornelius Church and the St. Cornelius Ladies Guild. She also was a member of the Irish American Heritage Center and the Shamrock American Club. Sally worked as a Crossing Guard for CPS and was an avid Cubs Fan. Sally was a loving spouse, mother, Nana and GiGi, she taught them all Love of God, Devotion to the Blessed Mother and will be dearly missed by all her family. The family would like to especially thank Ador and Ruel for their loving care of Sally over the last 4 years and Unity Hospice for all the help they provided. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to and the Irish American Heritage Center. Private Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 21 from 9:30-10:30. Interment following at All Saints Cemetery for graveside burial. A Grand celebration of life will be held on a future date. For Information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020