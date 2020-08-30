1/1
Sally W. Kaplin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Warren Kaplin, née Grossman, 89, beloved wife of the late Gerold Warren and the late Howard Kaplin; loving mother of Bradley (Marla) Warren, Jay (Robin) Warren, and Mitchell Warren; cherished grandmother of Jeremy (Nicole) Warren, Jacqueline (Bryan) Giannetto, Matthew (Nikki) Warren, Ryan (Matthew) Conway, Jeffrey, Brandon, Maddie, and Jake Warren; proud great-grandmother of Mia, Noah, Mason, Cooper, Sloane and Connor; devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Minnie Grossman; dear sister of the late Vicki (late Jerry) Jasculca; treasured aunt of Karen (Larry) Pearson and Robin (Michael) Shane. Private graveside service to be held in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give or to a charity of your choice. For info: 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved