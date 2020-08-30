Sally Warren Kaplin, née Grossman, 89, beloved wife of the late Gerold Warren and the late Howard Kaplin; loving mother of Bradley (Marla) Warren, Jay (Robin) Warren, and Mitchell Warren; cherished grandmother of Jeremy (Nicole) Warren, Jacqueline (Bryan) Giannetto, Matthew (Nikki) Warren, Ryan (Matthew) Conway, Jeffrey, Brandon, Maddie, and Jake Warren; proud great-grandmother of Mia, Noah, Mason, Cooper, Sloane and Connor; devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Minnie Grossman; dear sister of the late Vicki (late Jerry) Jasculca; treasured aunt of Karen (Larry) Pearson and Robin (Michael) Shane. Private graveside service to be held in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
or to a charity of your choice
. For info: 847-256-5700.