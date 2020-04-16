Home

Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
Salvador Amati
Salvador Amati


1928 - 2020
Salvador Amati Obituary
Salvador Amati, age 92. Proud Army Engineer Veteran of WWII and Korean War. Retired Chicago Firefighter Engineer for over 30 years. Beloved husband of Diane nee Gruber. Loving father of Alan (Jill) and Mark (Kim). Cherished grandfather of Brent (Meghan), Kyle, Lindsey and Nicholas. Caring brother of the late Carmella and the late Anthony (late Virginia). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Salvador was very active in many Veteran organizations. Memorials appreciated to Grace Lutheran Church River Forest. Arrangements entrusted to PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS. Services are private. Please sign register book on funeral home website
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
