Salvador G. Ruiz
Salvador G. Ruiz 97yrs of Johnsburg, IL died on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery (1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva, WI) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th 2020. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home serving the Ruiz family.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
