Salvador G. Ruiz 97yrs of Johnsburg, IL died on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery (1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva, WI) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th 2020. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home serving the Ruiz family.





