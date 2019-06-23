|
Bionda , Salvatore Carmen Born: February 7, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 9, 2019; Woodstock, IL
Sal is survived by his wife Paula;
Sal is survived by his wife Paula; children, Nick (Traci), Dina (Joe), Terri (Alex), and Sal (Michelle); grandchildren, Zak, Demi, Colin, Miranda (DJ), Frank, Ashlyn and Amelia; great-granddaughter Mackenzie; nephews, Eric and Charlie, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie, his father, Charles and brother, Chuck. A celebration of Sal's life will be held on Sunday, June 30th at the Polish Legion of American Veterans, 1304 Park Street, McHenry, IL at 1pm, with Military Honors at 4pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019