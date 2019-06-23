Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Palatine
2380 Hicks Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 963-0215
For more information about
Salvatore Bionda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Polish Legion of American Veterans
1304 Park Street
McHenry, IL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Polish Legion of American Veterans
1304 Park Street
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Bionda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Carmen Bionda


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvatore Carmen Bionda Obituary
Bionda , Salvatore Carmen Born: February 7, 1942; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 9, 2019; Woodstock, IL

Sal is survived by his wife Paula;

children, Nick (Traci), Dina (Joe), Terri (Alex), and Sal (Michelle); grandchildren, Zak, Demi, Colin, Miranda (DJ), Frank, Ashlyn and Amelia; great-granddaughter Mackenzie; nephews, Eric and Charlie, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie, his father, Charles and brother, Chuck. A celebration of Sal's life will be held on Sunday, June 30th at the Polish Legion of American Veterans, 1304 Park Street, McHenry, IL at 1pm, with Military Honors at 4pm. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now