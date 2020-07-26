Salvatore Danza, age 75, of Schaumburg. Beloved husband of Sherron Danza, nee Grounds. Devoted father of Kimberley (Daryn) Waite, Christine (Christopher) Valenti, Steven (Julie) Danza, Keri (Michael) Pastovich. Loving grandfather Nathan, Lindsey, Amber, Collin, Madilyn, Claire, Olivia, Gabriella, Alexa.
Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 820 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to St. Marcelline Catholic Church. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.