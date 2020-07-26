1/
Salvatore Danza
1945 - 2020
Salvatore Danza, age 75, of Schaumburg. Beloved husband of Sherron Danza, nee Grounds. Devoted father of Kimberley (Daryn) Waite, Christine (Christopher) Valenti, Steven (Julie) Danza, Keri (Michael) Pastovich. Loving grandfather Nathan, Lindsey, Amber, Collin, Madilyn, Claire, Olivia, Gabriella, Alexa.

Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 820 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to St. Marcelline Catholic Church. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
28
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
