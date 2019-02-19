|
|
Beloved husband of Lorraine nee Senese, devoted father of Michael, LuAnn (Peter) Oriole, Fred (Marion), Lynn Ignoffo and Gina Ignoffo. Cherished grandfather of Stacy (Jeff) Ryan, Laurie Oriole, Terri Ignoffo, Jaclyn (Bill) Meyer, Christine (John) Maltese, Christopher Venturini, Nicholas Demos, Alexandra Demos, Sara Ignoffo and Lucy Ignoffo. Great grandfather of 6, loving son of the late Joseph and the late Sarah. Dear brother of Joseph (JoAnn and the late Marilyn), Richard (Sharon), the late Vincent (the late Margaret), fond uncle and friend to many. Founder of Iggy's Custom Muffler Shop. Visitation Thursday February 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Eugene Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum, With Military Honors, St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019