Salvatore Joseph Cimino 65, of Arlington Heights was born on November 17, 1953 to the late Liborio and late Concetta Cimino and passed away April 24, 2019. Salvatore was the beloved husband of Gina Graci; loving father of Salvatore (June) Cimino Jr., Lora Cimino and Lisa (David) Schultz; devoted grandfather of Luca, Nico, Asher, Declan and Noah; dear brother of Roseann Brankin; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to many. Visitation Wednesday from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Lying instate Thursday from 11am until time of mass 12:15pm at Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii 1224 W. Lexington St. Chicago,IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
