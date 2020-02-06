Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Salvatore Kossow Obituary
Salvatore "Sam" Kossow, 68; beloved son of the late Rose DiBenedetto and George Kossow; cherished brother of Bonnie (Harry) Ryan and George (Mary); adored uncle of Jillian (Bob) Werneth, Eric (Stephanie) Ryan, Kris (Holly), and Scott; loving great uncle of Abby and Paige Werneth, John Kossow, and Brock Baker; cherished nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Friday 3-8 PM and Saturday 9:30 AM until time of service 10:30 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Road (½ east of Austin). Interment Mt. Carmel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gateway Foundation. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
