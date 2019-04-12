|
|
Salvatore "Sam" Ingraffia, beloved husband of Cathy for 52 years. Loving father of Joseph (Sue Bova), James (Molly) and Anthony (Jennifer) Ingraffia. Cherished grandpa of Isabella, Nicholas, Louis, Andrew, Joseph, Gianna and Sam. Dear brother of Maria (John) Harrington, Joseph Ingraffia and Phyllis (George) Kafka. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago, c/o Uncle Pete's Ministry, 7430 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60645. Funeral Monday 9:00am from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago to St. Andrew Church for Mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00pm. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit Sam's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019