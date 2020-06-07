Salvatore Oliveri, 73 of Schaumburg; loving brother to Tom (Karen), Joe (Sara), Tina (Giuseppe) Marella and Tony (Lisa) and the late Natale; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Salvatore worked as a cook in the Chicagoland area for many years. He worked for Better Sign Service in Streamwood for 15 years. Services and Interment were private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.