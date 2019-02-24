|
|
Perri, Salvatore "Sal", Loving son of the late Salvatore and Tommasina Emma Perri, nee: Belmonte. Affectionate brother of Giovanna (Joseph) Meier and Linda Perri. Devoted uncle of Stephanie (Adam) Linstedt and Jaclyn (Luke) Zizzo. Adoring great uncle of Lillian Linstedt. Fond nephew and cousin of many. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February, 26, 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Flowers or contributions to Muscular Dystrophy, 161 N. Clark St. Suite 3550, Chicago, IL. 60601. www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847)823-5122
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019