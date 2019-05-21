|
|
Sam A. Bertone Jr., loving husband of Lori (nee Colianne); cherished father of Sam C. (Lisa) Bertone and Joey Bertone; adored son of the late Sam A. Sr. and Jean R. Bertone; beloved brother in law, nephew, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend of many. Sam was a longtime devoted member of Studio Mechanics Local 476. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, Il. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 10:45 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019