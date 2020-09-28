1/1
Sam Angona Jr.
Sam Angona Jr. 80, Sept. 25, 2020. Navy Veteran. Loving husband of Mary (nee Bartoli). Devoted father of Don and Karen (Jose) Quiroz. Dear grandfather of Jacob and Joseph Angona, Jacob, Sam, Vincent and Matteo Quiroz. Brother of Catherine (Ralph) Morelli, Victor (the late Jean) Angona, Mary Anna (the late David) Otto, Raymond (the late Carol), Van (Nanette and the late Geraldine) Angona. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of the I.A.M. for 50 years and Business Agent for District 8. Retired Machinist for the City of Chicago. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to St. Cajetan Church 2415 West 112th. St. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Capacity limits, Face Masks and Social Distancing Apply). For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral
09:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
September 27, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anthony Angona
