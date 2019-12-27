|
Sam S. Baio, 93, of Gurnee, IL peacefully passed away on December 23, 2019 at Highland Park Hospital. Sam is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 42 years, Mary (2012). He was born in Chicago, IL on Sept. 2, 1926 to the late Antonio and Francesca Baio. Sam proudly served his country as a US Navy Seabee during WWII. In addition to his wife and parents, Sam was preceded in death by his siblings. He is survived by his son, Sam (Tabitha) Baio; 5 grandchildren, Heather, Marc (Amy), Emily, Nicholas, and Anthony; and one great grandchild, Milo.
Interment will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside IL, on Monday, Dec. 30 at 11AM. The family has been assisted by Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. For information please call 847-244-1155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019