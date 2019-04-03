Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Cangelosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam D. Cangelosi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sam D. Cangelosi Obituary
Sam D. Cangelosi passed away, Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by his family in Dublin, Ohio. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII serving in the South Pacific. Sam was a Purple Heart recipient. Member of Chicago Teamster Union. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Gorzynski) Cangelosi. Survived by his children, Carol (John) Doherty, Joann (Ken) Bratka, and Thomas Cangelosi; grandchildren, John and Jill Doherty and Max Bratka; sisters, Josephine (Cangelosi) Lang and Mary (Cangelosi) Bartizal. Friends may call Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Isaac Joques Church, 306 W. Fourth St., Hinsdale, IL 60521, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In observation of Lent, in lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, OH. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com, or call 614-885-4006.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now