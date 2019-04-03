|
Sam D. Cangelosi passed away, Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by his family in Dublin, Ohio. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII serving in the South Pacific. Sam was a Purple Heart recipient. Member of Chicago Teamster Union. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Gorzynski) Cangelosi. Survived by his children, Carol (John) Doherty, Joann (Ken) Bratka, and Thomas Cangelosi; grandchildren, John and Jill Doherty and Max Bratka; sisters, Josephine (Cangelosi) Lang and Mary (Cangelosi) Bartizal. Friends may call Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Isaac Joques Church, 306 W. Fourth St., Hinsdale, IL 60521, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In observation of Lent, in lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, OH. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com, or call 614-885-4006.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019