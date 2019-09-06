Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Corner of 37th St. and Union Ave
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Corner of 37th St. and Union Ave.
Sam D. Cuomo Obituary
Retired SGT. Chicago Police Department: beloved husband of Joan nee DiCaro; loving father of David and the late James Cuomo; cherished grandfather of Anthony and Lara Cuomo; devoted son of the late Donato and Victoria Cuomo; cherished brother of the late Richard (late Emily) Cuomo, late Vito (late Alice) Cuomo, late Louis (Dolores) Cuomo, late Marie (late Jospeh) Iacullo, late Anthony (Lena) Cuomo, late Rosie (late Joseph) DiNovo and the late Anna Marie Perun: fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street and Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church (Corner of 37th St. and Union Ave.). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019
