Sam Darin, age 93-1/2, beloved husband and best friend of the late Lenore (nee Levinson), happily married for over 70 years; loving and devoted father of Mitchell (Lynn) Darin, Bruce (Suzi) Darin and Beth Cohen; treasured grandfather of Matthew (Nikki) Darin, Jessica (Isaac) Iglesias, Lindsey (Brian) Dexl, Seth (Kelly) Darin, and Abi (Dan) Sossaman; adored great grandfather of Alexa, Jack and Brody Darin, Hudson Dexl and Noah Darin; dear brother of the late Sally (Sid) Ankin and Harriet Darin. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden or Congregation Beth Judea. For Information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
